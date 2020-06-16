America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Plans $0.18 Dividend

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Saturday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

AMX stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.