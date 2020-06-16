AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after buying an additional 860,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after buying an additional 91,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.11. 62,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $102.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $1,936,661.40. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,803 shares of company stock worth $5,956,352. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

