Analysts Expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Blucora posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCOR. TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOR traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 352,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,759. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $621.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

