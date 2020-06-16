Analysts Set 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) PT at $83.33

Shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $44,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates Vi L.P. Venrock sold 1,013,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $79,058,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,444,819 shares of company stock valued at $490,717,745 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Foresite Capital Management I LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,699,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

TXG traded up $5.16 on Monday, reaching $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,588. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

