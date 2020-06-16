Analysts Set GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) PT at $63.66

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GDS by 24.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after buying an additional 89,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GDS by 1,609.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 205,952 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,740. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GDS has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.12 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

