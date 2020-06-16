Analysts Set Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target at $12.80

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ITPOF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $278.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.