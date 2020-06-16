Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report sales of $62.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.25 million to $67.81 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $66.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $247.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.92 million to $270.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $245.75 million, with estimates ranging from $232.73 million to $271.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

AINV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 504.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 860,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.