Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Receives $11.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.12.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

