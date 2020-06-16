AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 513.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,315 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.78. 40,597,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,013,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $220.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

