AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,811,000 after purchasing an additional 265,831 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. 40,597,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,013,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

