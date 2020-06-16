Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce $350,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $340,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340,000.00 to $1.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,870.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million.

AUTL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,195,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 492,976 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 480,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,805. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

