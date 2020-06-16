Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 680,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,329,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,503,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $304.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

