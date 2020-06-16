Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $4.14 Million Position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) by 211.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,021 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.63% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 640.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,793,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 1,164.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 340,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 34,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $10,180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

