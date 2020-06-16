Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 272,400 Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,400 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crescent Acquisition were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 7.9% during the first quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,782,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 13.8% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRSAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,283. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

