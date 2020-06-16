Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Receives €63.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.85 ($71.74).

A number of research analysts have commented on BMW shares. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

ETR:BMW traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €55.95 ($62.87). 1,887,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($86.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

