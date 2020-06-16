Binance Coin Hits One Day Volume of $206.31 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.32 or 0.00173167 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $206.31 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01860003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00110705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 179,883,949 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

