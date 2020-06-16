BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,468 shares during the period. BioSpecifics Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $18,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 272,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 220,409 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. 41,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,792. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $449.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.