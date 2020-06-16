Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.36 billion and $1.74 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $236.48 or 0.02500430 BTC on exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader and DSX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,457.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00656421 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000370 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,436,019 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMarket, Bitso, Altcoin Trader, Coinone, Binance, Bitfinex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, Kraken, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, and others.

