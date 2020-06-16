Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.53 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00006170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BigONE, OKEx and Binance. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $108.81 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004413 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Crex24, Huobi, HitBTC, Exrates, Coinnest, Binance, YoBit, Kucoin, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, CoinBene, BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

