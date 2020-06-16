Bitcoin Gold Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $8.52 or 0.00090087 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Vebitcoin, Negocie Coins and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $149.18 million and $35.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00552637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00079094 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Trade Satoshi, DSX, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Upbit, Crex24, BitFlip, Braziliex, BitBay, Korbit, Sistemkoin, Ovis, BitMarket, Huobi, TDAX, Bittrex, Bitinka, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Koineks, Bitsane, QuadrigaCX, Instant Bitex, Exrates, Indodax, Bit-Z, Exmo, C2CX, Graviex, OKEx, Bitlish, Kucoin, Bitfinex, YoBit, HitBTC, Negocie Coins, Binance, Zebpay, CEX.IO, Bithumb, Coinone and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

