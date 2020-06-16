Bloom (BLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $295.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, TOPBTC, AirSwap and IDEX. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $295.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.01859735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00173414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00110842 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, TOPBTC, Upbit, IDEX, AirSwap and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

