Blue Protocol (BLUE) Market Capitalization Tops $432,543.94

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $432,543.94 and approximately $41.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $537.19 or 0.05639308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00053529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031476 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012969 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004425 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

