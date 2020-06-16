Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Boeing’s ranking:

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.77. 74,909,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,778,480. Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.54.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.