Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,169 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 3.50% of Boingo Wireless worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth about $13,034,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 508.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 521,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 152.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 415,820 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth about $3,526,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 238,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $569.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.20. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

