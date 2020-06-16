Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) has trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Brink’s earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Brink’s’ score:

NYSE BCO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. 19,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

BCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

