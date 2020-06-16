Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,462.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,411 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,494,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.5% during the first quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.26.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.63 on Tuesday, reaching $310.72. 2,897,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,428. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,638 shares of company stock worth $23,263,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

