Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Broadcom earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Broadcom’s score:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.52 on Tuesday, hitting $309.61. 2,224,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,428. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,263,956. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

