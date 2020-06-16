Brokerages Anticipate Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings. Assertio Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assertio Therapeutics.

Get Assertio Therapeutics alerts:

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Assertio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.00% and a negative net margin of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ASRT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 607,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,924. Assertio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.18.

Assertio Therapeutics Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.