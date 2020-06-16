Brokerages Anticipate Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

AVTR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion and a PE ratio of -20.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $442,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Man Group plc lifted its position in Avantor by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 166,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 146.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $11,171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Avantor by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,630,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after buying an additional 4,140,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

