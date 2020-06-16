Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.76 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 1,122,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $922,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Delek US by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

