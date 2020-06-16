Brokerages Set $28.75 Target Price for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $28.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.60) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Passage Bio an industry rank of 39 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PASG shares. Cowen started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Athena Countouriotis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PASG traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 297,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.73. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.54). Equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

