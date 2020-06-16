Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Price Target at $169.19

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,446. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average is $161.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

