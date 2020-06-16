Brokerages Set GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $229.00

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

Several analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1,972.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 99,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth about $17,486,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPG stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.41. 90,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,959. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.34. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

