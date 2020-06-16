Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Target Price at $12.45

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMMCF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

SMMCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

