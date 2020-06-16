Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) PT at $22.17

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.64. 699,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 85,035 shares during the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

