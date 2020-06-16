Capital Counsel LLC NY Acquires 333 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.1% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet stock traded up $22.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,442.85. 1,191,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,386.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,345.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

