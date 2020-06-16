Capital Counsel LLC NY Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 814,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 8.8% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $111,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.66 on Tuesday, reaching $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 108,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

