Capital Counsel LLC NY Has $2.69 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Counsel LLC NY cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,538 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. 21,430,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,072,482. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

