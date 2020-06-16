Capital Counsel LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.0% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,198,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

