Capital Counsel LLC NY Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,895,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

