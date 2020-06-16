Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $330.57 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptohub. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $330.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005714 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015942 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.01607781 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000419 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, ABCC, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Coinnest, Bitbns, Cryptohub, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Huobi, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, Exmo, OTCBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

