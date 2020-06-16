Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

CDLX traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 743,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,506. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $479,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Thomas Evans sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $47,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,032.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 706,765 shares of company stock valued at $24,809,580 and have sold 230,499 shares valued at $11,482,653. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

