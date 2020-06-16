Caspian Price Down 9.4% This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $173,937.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.05799239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00053753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

