Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,318. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $83,479,000. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Catalent by 91.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after buying an additional 777,658 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after buying an additional 719,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,298,000 after buying an additional 637,881 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.