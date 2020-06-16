CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 745.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 307,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average of $111.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

