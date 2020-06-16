CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bancor Network, RightBTC and IDEX. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $6,010.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.05799239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00053753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012238 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

