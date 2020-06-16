Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Celcuity alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,815. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.00. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 732,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.