Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.04 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Gate.io. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and $6.16 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.05799239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00053753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,754,877,875 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

