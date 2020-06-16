Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) is Silver Rock Financial LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Silver Rock Financial LP grew its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares during the period. Centurylink comprises about 16.3% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Centurylink worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 424,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 10,015,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,785,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

