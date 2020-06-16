CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,273 shares during the quarter. CEVA accounts for 1.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CEVA worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 237.4% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 92,391 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. 121,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,786. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of 684.80 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

